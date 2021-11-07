Letter to the editor: Why would health worker move to Montana?

I wish Gov. Greg Gianforte every success in his effort to attract health care workers to the state by offering to pay $12,500 in relocation expenses and other benefits. I am not optimistic about his chances for success. How many health care workers will want to come to a state where the COVID vaccination rate is an anemic 55%, per capita infection and death rates are among the highest in the nation, ICU’s in Billings are running at 160% capacity, all businesses, including hospitals, are forbidden by law from requiring vaccines or masks, public health officials have been stripped of their authority and harassed and threatened, and the attorney general’s office is being investigated for allegedly threatening and harassing a hospital in Helena for refusing to treat a patient with a livestock de-wormer? Good luck, Greg.