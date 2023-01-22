Letter to the editor: Wildlife in Montana are in crisis

Montana’s number one enemy to wildlife is its own governor, Greg Gianforte.

This bully has spent his entire term as governor attacking Montana’s wildlife. He paved the way for more dead wolves by extending the hunting season, reimbursing hunters and trappers for killing wolves and personally violating the state’s own rules on wolf trapping.

He signed into law a bill that, if Endangered Species Act protections were removed, would allow someone to kill a grizzly bear they just think might be threatening livestock. He even tried to thwart bison restoration by handing over veto power to county commissioners, undercutting state wildlife authority and leaving the future of bison in jeopardy.

Wildlife in Montana are in a crisis. It’s time for all of us to show up and push back against attacks like these. Wolves, bison and grizzly bears belong in Montana. We won’t let extremists wipe out the animals that belong there. Make your urgent gift today to help hold the line against anti-wildlife lawmakers and special interest groups.

In Montana, the state where Gianforte is governor, wolf killing has gotten so out-of-control that even wolves in nearby Yellowstone National Park are in grave danger. Last year’s hunting season resulted in the killing of 20% of Yellowstone’s entire population of wolves, most occurring just outside the park boundaries. When extremists hijack the laws, wolves die. That’s their goal, eradication.

Barb Anderson, Defenders of Wildlife

Lovell, Wyoming