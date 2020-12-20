Letter to the editor: Will Galt reach across aisle?

I read Wylie Galt’s Dec. 18 guest opinion and have some concerns. He seems to forget that although he is a Conservative, that he represents a wide variety of people. When he says, in part, "We must work together," I was hoping that meant he would listen to other voices and other opinions, but after reading it several times, I see no indication that he will be reaching across the aisle before making decisions. He's inviting all Republicans on every level to join him in "achieving conservative victories for Montana." Will he allow anything else, if it's good for Montana? I hope he's as willing to listen as he is to celebrate.