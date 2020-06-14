Letter to the editor: Will GOP stand up to Trump?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In Wednesday’s Gazette, the chairman of the Montana Republican Party overlooked the most important issue before voters in November: whether Steve Daines, Greg Gianforte and other GOP candidates have the courage to stand up to an increasingly authoritarian and ethically corrupt president.

Trump’s transgressions against moral probity hardly need to be documented here. He has made thousands of false statements, has publicly insulted hundreds of people and organizations, and has promoted absurd conspiracy theories without a shred of evidence.

He has praised Gianforte for assaulting a journalist and then lying about it. He has encouraged violence against peaceful protesters. He has called on police to mistreat people who have been convicted of no crime. Joe Biden has been accused of sexual assault; Trump, a serial adulterer, has bragged about it.

Through all of this, Republicans have maintained an eerie silence. Even when Trump has claimed vast expansions of presidential powers, ignoring Congress and kowtowing to foreign despots, our GOP delegation has rested supine.

In 1854, Henry David Thoreau warned that if a majority elected the devil as God, the rest of us would go along, believing that even if we slide downhill for a while we can eventually slide back uphill.