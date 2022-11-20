Letter to the editor: Will Republicans move on from Trump?

When I turned off the TV at 10:30 last Tuesday evening, two things were very clear. The result was expected by virtually no one, and Trump had cast a larger shadow on the result than Biden did.

The Biden administration had turned everything it touched into a crisis, four of five people thought we were on the wrong track. The Wall Street Journal cited a mid-October poll conducted by the New York Times showing a 23-point swing from Democrats to Republicans among independent females since September. The opposition party always makes gains on the first midterm election, and the weekend before the Democratic media was acting depressed, starting to question tactics. Republicans knew their gains in the house would probably be modest because Democrats lost 12 seats when Biden was elected, but were financing some seats usually out of reach.

Trump, always the arrogant big shot, announced the week before the election that he was going to make an announcement the Tuesday following the election, as if to say, don’t forget about me. Trump had successfully supported a number of Republican candidates for the Senate. Many of these candidates were election deniers, unattractive to many Republicans and some were not capable of running an effective Senate campaign. In spite of their liabilities the Republican Party dumped millions into their campaigns.

The weekend before the election former presidents Clinton and Obama, and Biden, all warned of “the end of democracy” if Republicans won the election. Today, only the Trump Senate nominee in Ohio won and there the ticket was led by a very popular Republican governor. Control of the House is slim and Republicans may well have one less senator. Most Americans know who won the 2020 election even if Trump doesn’t and are eager to move on. Trump has lost a second election. Will we Republicans deny this loss and nominate him again or will we choose a nominee with much less baggage?

Alvin Ellis Jr.

Red Lodge