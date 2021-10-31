Letter to the editor: Will the BBB allows IRS to invade privacy

More good news concerning the Build Back Better (BBB) legislation. It proposes to appropriate enough money to hire 87,000 new employees for the IRS. Google says in FY 2021, IRS had 75,000 employees. Apparently, a 116% increase in employees is needed to complete the requirements of the BBB.

What will all those new employees be doing? Perhaps analyzing bank statements on accounts with transactions exceeding $600, required to be submitted by banks pursuant to the BBB, which also reportedly gives the IRS access to Vendmo and PayPal transactions.

Per Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, the IRS needs this information to track down the millionaire tax cheats causing a “tax gap” in IRS revenue collection. I wonder about the data and methodology used to estimate the “tax gap.” Calculating the taxes due requires knowing the income, and since we don’t know the missing income without the new required bank reports, exactly how are they calculating the missing tax revenue amount? Could they just be guessing?

The real questions are, will the BBB enable the IRS to track down the millionaire scofflaws who are disguising their true tax liability with $601 transactions on Vendmo and Paypal without invading the privacy of the average taxpayer, and is Sen. Tester’s support of this expansion of the IRS part of the “It” in “Getting It Done”?