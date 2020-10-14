Letter to the editor: Williams has proven herself

Who should represent Montana in the U.S. House of Representatives? Both candidates were born out of state and are Montanans by choice. I support Kathleen Williams because she has already proven to me she is a hard worker and sincerely wants to represent all our citizens in Congress … all of us, not just certain folks.

When I mentioned to her that I had never gotten an answer to a question I had repeatedly posed to our Republican senator, she provided me with the answer within an hour. Her opponent Matt Rosendale doesn't seem to care as much about all the people of Montana. He cut the budget of the consumer protection agency he leads, leaving an inadequate budget to protect Montanans from insurance and securities fraud and oppression. Several people told me that they waited months to get a response from Rosendale's office, and some never got any response at all. Since Rosendale chose not to take a salary, perhaps he doesn't think he has to get the job done. But Montanans need to have public servants who will serve the public, not serve only themselves and their rich friends.