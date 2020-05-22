Letter to the editor: Williams has what it takes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Montana is about to choose our top two candidates for governor. The presumptive Republican nominee will be Rep. Greg Gianforte, a man who does not believe in science and whose out-of-state roots and extreme wealth isolate him from Montanans’ values and needs.

There is only one candidate who can defeat Gianforte: Whitney Williams. As the underdog in the governor’s race, she has outraised Mike Cooney by almost $100,000, a skill set vital to winning in the general election.

The race for governor will get ugly. Gianforte has national leaders who will contribute to his strategy, bringing the worst of D.C. into Montana. Williams is a 6th generation Montanan, with grit that would make Butte proud. She is not afraid of the fight that has already begun with GOP attack ads, which only affirms what her polling shows: She is the candidate to beat.

She will fight for our right to quality health care, especially for our rural hospitals that are more vital now than ever. She is a businesswoman who has worked for economic solutions around the globe by engaging multi-sector solutions with a steady head and a collaborative approach.