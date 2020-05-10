Letter to the editor: Williams is worthy successor to Bullock

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As a lifelong Montanan and active member of the Montana Chapter of the National Organization for Women, I am proud to support MT NOW’s endorsement of Whitney Williams for governor. Williams brings a powerful skill set from her experience founding and operating a successful Montana business that brings together stakeholders from a wide range of businesses — including Fortune 500 companies — and effective nonprofits to help folks suffering from national disasters, veterans transitioning to civilian life, and people struggling financially. Williams has proven she has a big heart for people and a sharp mind capable of achieving positive change in complex environments. She will make a worthy successor to Governor Steve Bullock.

Throughout her adult life, Williams has proven her commitment to NOW’s priority issues: reproductive health care and rights; economic justice, security and opportunity; ending all forms of violence and discrimination against women and girls; racial justice and the sovereignty of indigenous peoples in Montana; advancing LGBTQIA+ rights; and understanding why we need equality in the law by fully implementing equal rights for all Montanans. She comes from six generations of strong, determined Montana women, dating back to those who homesteaded in Montana, and she will work hard to protect our rights.