Letter to the editor: Williams right to lead MT into future

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Montana is changing and Whitney Williams is the right person, right now, to lead Montana into the future.

Whitney brings a storied history of national and international business experience to the table. She has a demonstrated ability to bring diverse stakeholders together to accomplish big and challenging goals during times of difficulty — exactly what is needed now in Montana. She is the only Democrat who can counter Gianforte’s claim to be the sole candidate in the race with the necessary business acumen to run the governor’s office.

Whitney and her running mate Buzz Mattelin will fight for every Montanan by creating jobs, opening up trade for Montana agriculture, protecting our public lands, ensuring that all women, men and kids have access to affordable quality health care, and making sure our children have a quality public education and apprenticeship training.

Whitney solves complex problems by being decisive, courageous, and honest. These are attributes and qualities we need in our next governor.