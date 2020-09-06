Letter to the editor: Williams will be an asset to Montana

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One hundred and four years ago, Montana sent Jeanette Rankin to Congress. She was the first woman to serve in the U.S. Congress and the only woman Montana has ever sent to Washington.

Let’s send Kathleen Williams to Congress, someone with a proven record of fighting for the things we care about. During three terms in the Montana Legislature, she has demonstrated her leadership on protecting Medicaid, Medicare and Social Security, and on many other issues.

She will be an asset rather than an embarrassment. She is polite, normal, smart and accessible. Unlike her opponent, Williams is not a rich person from out of state trying to buy her way into Congress. She hunts and fishes, and will protect public access to our public lands and Montana’s outdoor heritage.

Fish, Wildlife and Parks gave her an award for helping to save the Yellowstone, Blackfoot and Smith rivers.

She is not hitched to any outside ideology. She supports gun rights and the use of firearms for hunting and self-protection, but wants common sense gun reform to prevent school and mass shootings.

She wants the very wealthy to pay their fair share to the country that made their wealth possible and will work to resolve the national debt, but not on the backs of the poor, hungry or disabled.