 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Wilson is good for the community

Letter to the editor: Wilson is good for the community

{{featured_button_text}}

I support Darryl Wilson for county commissioner. Darryl has accomplished much for Yellowstone County and our community. He takes little credit for what he has accomplished as President of Yellowstone River Parks Association (YRPA). New public parks have been developed, picnic sites added, many miles of hiking and bike trails have been provided by YRPA. This has been done without taxpayer funding. Darryl has proven expert at carefully managing donated funds. He well understands land law and is transparent in honest communication. Darryl Wilson is an excellent leader and will make a fine county commissioner.

Mike Penfold

Billings

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News