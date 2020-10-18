Letter to the editor: Wilson is good for the community

I support Darryl Wilson for county commissioner. Darryl has accomplished much for Yellowstone County and our community. He takes little credit for what he has accomplished as President of Yellowstone River Parks Association (YRPA). New public parks have been developed, picnic sites added, many miles of hiking and bike trails have been provided by YRPA. This has been done without taxpayer funding. Darryl has proven expert at carefully managing donated funds. He well understands land law and is transparent in honest communication. Darryl Wilson is an excellent leader and will make a fine county commissioner.