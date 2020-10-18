Letter to the editor: Wilson promises accountability

I am running for County Commissioner because I can bring a new vision and fresh ideas to the office.

My opponent is running for a fourth term. Now ask yourself: What has John Ostlund accomplished in the past 18 years? Ostlund is a good old boy who takes care of his friends, family and business partners and that is about it. On Sept. 18, I sent a letter to the other commissioners, Mr. Pitman and Mr. Jones, about moral conduct and ethical issues that were brought to my attention regarding Mr. Ostlund. I just received a letter, backdated to Sept. 30, from Jena R. Lervick, Chief In-House Counsel for Yellowstone County, who basically is sweeping my concerns under the rug.

How far does corruption run and to what level in our county? The public needs to ask themselves this simple question. When the James F. Batten Building was offered to our community leaders, why did they decline? To replace this building would cost at least $50 million and the asbestos cleanup was only estimated at several million. The commissioners spent about $6 million for one floor of taxpayer dollars so they could have brand new office where the elevators work? Our local governments need more space and are looking at buying or leasing this building. Does this make any sense to taxpayers? This is just an example of the incompetence in local government. You can decide if you want it to continue.