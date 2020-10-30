Letter to the editor: Wilson's diverse background will benefit county

Please vote for Darryl Wilson for Yellowstone County Commissioner.

With Wilson's diverse background, he will bring a new vision to the commission. His work experience for the Montana Department of Transportation overseeing bridge construction and inspection, project and site development for Burlington Northern, Glacier Park Co., Trillium Corp. along with owning his own commercial real estate business gives him the experience and knowledge to improve Yellowstone County for future generations.

Trails, parks and public open spaces matter. As president of Yellowstone River Parks Association (YRPA), Darryl has contributed thousands of hours helping develop parks, trails and fishing accesses in Yellowstone County. The Blue Creek fishing access on the Yellowstone River, as well as the public facilities at John H. Dover Memorial Park, Joel's Pond and Norm's Island all happened under his direction. The Blue Creek access has a bicycle playground for kids constructed by Pedal United; these are all examples of Darryl bringing people together for a stronger community.

To support a forward-thinking candidate, vote for Darryl Wilson for Yellowstone County Commissioner Above all else, please vote your entire ballot.

Bob Mackin

Billings

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0