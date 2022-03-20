Letter to the editor: Wish Trump was still president

The letter from Patrick Thiele needs several corrections. Trump is the only president in the past 25 years who didn’t allow Russia to invade another nation. Bush let Russia have Chechnya. Obama allowed Russia to take Crimea. Now Russia is attempting to take all of Ukraine.

Putin intends to reunite the former Soviet Union.

Trump quietly told Putin there will be grave repercussions if he tried. Thus, Putin behaved himself during the four years of Trump's presidency. In addition, North Korea was put on notice to quit testing missiles, which they did. We got rid of the disastrous Iran agreement and with sanctions Iran pulled in their horns.

Majority of support for NATO has come from the United States. Trump told the NATO nations pay their fair share or the U.S. would withdraw its support. The NATO nations are stepping up and paying their share of the bill.

Trump gave Ukraine millions in training and arms. All Obama did was give Ukraine blankets.

It has become apparent to the whole world that Biden is only interested in climate change, flooding the southern border with terrorists and gender politics and has no foreign policy interests. This has emboldened Putin, Xi Jinping and Kim Jong-un.

Biden’s misguided policies on climate change have caused gasoline prices to double and likely they will double again. Our grocery prices are up 10% and will continue to climb as Biden has no interest in doing anything about it.

Sure makes me wish we had Trump back as president.

Clinton Kegel

Billings

Love 0 Funny 4 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2