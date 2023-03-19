I’ve been a caregiver for the last five years, first in Washington state and now in Montana. I’ve probably cared for 50 people in that time.

A caregiver is a medical professional that helps their clients maintain their independence and live a normal life in their home. Its challenging work, but the current lack of state funding makes it nearly impossible to do our jobs. In many cases an entry-level fast-food worker makes more than we do. Our schedule is constantly changing and most of us are lucky to get 20 hours a week.

It doesn’t have to be this way. In Washington state we were treated like professionals and that was reflected in our paychecks. We had real hands-on training, stable hours and good health insurance. That translated into more time and better quality care for our clients. In Washington I had plenty of time with my clients; here it’s a constant struggle both on and off the clock.

The Guide House study showed that home care is drastically underfunded. Luckily the state has a massive budget surplus. Now is our opportunity to catch up!

You get what you pay for. If you want sub-par care for our seniors and disabled folks then keep up the status quo. But if you want a stable, well-trained, committed workforce then legislators need to pay for it. That’s why it’s so important that legislators pass HB 649 that fully funds our home care system.

Jason Flinn

Billings