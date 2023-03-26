I work as a caregiver for two companies, care for 15 clients, and work a combined 60 hours a week. I’ve probably cared for 100 people in the last 25 years. I love my work. It makes me proud to help my people, but we make a lot of sacrifices that aren’t in the job description. I work a lot of hours because our wages are low. That cuts into the time I can spend with my own family.

Last year the Guidehouse Study found that home care agencies only have a third of the funds they need! If our agencies were better funded they could pay their caregivers a living wage, and we could pay our bills and spend time with our families. We wouldn’t just be surviving — we would be able to thrive!

Our elders don’t want to leave their community. I don’t know anyone who wants to move away in their golden years just to get the care they need. But if things don’t change fast, that’s exactly what will happen. Caregivers will fall further behind, and the quality of care for our people will get worse.

We’ve gotten the short end of the stick for too long. We need 100 percent funding at the recommended levels, and we need inflationary indexes so we don’t fall behind in future years. Legislators should ask themselves what kind of care they want when they get old? Then ask themselves, why others don’t deserve the same?

Clara Whitecrane

Ashland