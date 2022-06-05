Letter to the editor: Without social programs, next school shooting inevitable

Did the Uvalde gun "man" slip through the cracks in school? Were his risk factors ever noticed? In the coming weeks, our nation will likely find out about the observable warning signs in this teen that went unseen.

Many people don't realize that a major function of our school system is to help children in their most vulnerable years as a protective mechanism for all of us. It is so especially critical that every child going through the public education system be noticed and have access to high-quality mental health care and assessment before they graduate.

Elsie Arntzen is trying to eliminate the minimum number of students per counselor ratio in Montana schools which is very high at 400:1, when the current recommended standard is 250:1. Licensed school counselors ideally have time with each student at some point in every school year. However, many Montana school counselors never have that chance because they are already spread way too thin.

You never know when your life may be directly touched by a person with a gun whose cries for help were missed by our already underpaid and overworked teachers, administrators, and student support staff — including our school mental/behavioral health professionals. Without funding and laws that support our country's social safety programs, we're all just waiting for the next victim...or group of slaughtered children and teachers.

Let your voice be heard for Montana families and yourself by contacting the committee chair for this important decision: tristen.loveridge@mt.gov.

Adrianne Wallace

Bozeman

