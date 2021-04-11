Letter to the editor: Wolf hunting legal, but cruel

In my dream I see her running through the woods, a magnificent wolf, heading home to her pups. Suddenly her leg is caught and she struggles frantically. After 48 hours of terror and excruciating pain, she smells the evil one coming. Looking into cold, cruel eyes, she loses hope. This bloodthirsty trapper has much in common with gunmen slaughtering children at school, Black or Jewish folks at worship, or young people at a concert. They are all cowards without compassion, targeting those unable to defend themselves. There is a well-established link between cruelty toward animals and violence toward humans, and the fact that trapping is legal does not make it any less cruel and heinous.
Great thinkers and humanitarians, including Albert Schweitzer, Mahatma Gandhi, Immanuel Kant, and Cesar Chavez, agreed that anyone who is cruel to animals cannot be a good person, and that those who are cruel to animals will be cruel to humans. Our governor and Republicans in the Legislature prove this truth daily. The governor not only tortured a beautiful wolf, he wounded the soul of everyone with compassion, making it more difficult for us to believe in the moral progress and essential goodness of humans.
The great scientist, Carl Sagan, wrote of sadistic experiments in which macaque monkeys were forced to choose between starving to death and torturing another monkey. Some 87% chose death rather than inflict pain. I wish our governor and Republican legislators had half the innate goodness and morals of a macaque.
Dr. Roberta K. Ray
Butte