Letter to the editor: Wolf letter borders on hate speech

It’s certainly appropriate that people express strong feelings about controversial matters on The Gazette opinion page. But, it’s equally appropriate that we all join in an effort to tone down the most inflammatory rhetoric. John Horning’s guest editorial (“New Lows on Trapping”) goes beyond normal, rational argument. He says, “…wolf trapping will be opened statewide to satisfy the blood lust of Montana’s Republican governor and state legislators, who are intent on brutally slaughtering up to 450 wolves…”

To imply the only reason for expanded control of wolves is the “bloodlust” of certain individuals, to classify those favoring it as proponents of “brutally slaughtering,” is a bit over the top. Indeed, it comes within a whisper of hate speech.

Regardless of one’s stance on wolves, little is accomplished by ascribing the most base or immoral character and motives to those with whom you disagree. I suspect Horning’s organization is not well served by his new rhetorical “low.”

Dan Aadland

Absarokee

