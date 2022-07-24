Letter to the editor: Women and girls are not government property

The 10-year-old girl who crossed state lines to receive an abortion in Indiana should have carried her pregnancy to term and would be required to do so under a model law written for state legislatures considering more restrictive abortion measures, according to the general counsel for the National Right to Life (politico.com/news/2022/07/14/anti-abotion-10-year-old-ohio-00045843).

Forcing a child — a rape victim — to have a child illustrates that under the current supreme court we are now an authoritarian theocracy.

The unfathomable cruelty of gutting Roe v. Wade in one fell swoop under the banner of “historical precedent” belies the shallowness of Justice Samuel Alito’s decision. He wrote that since legal abortion has not been a part of our history (factually wrong), it should therefore be illegal. Women in the historical periods he cites could not vote and were considered the property of their husbands. Are voting and legal rights next to be discarded?

There is no foolproof birth control method. Rapes and incest do happen. Miscarriages are common. Sometimes the fetus is so malformed that it cannot live outside the womb. Sadly, and egregiously, millions of women and girls are now unsure if they will get medical care in these, and many other, cases.

Women and girls are not government property. We are human beings. The government has no place in the wombs of women.

Kathryn Kern, chair, Carbon County Democrats

Red Lodge