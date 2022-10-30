Letter to the editor: Women should send clear message with Ronning

It’s time for Montana women to stand up and be counted. The Rosendale campaign clearly wants to limit our access to health care and equates women’s rights with the Endangered Species Act. He clearly states that women don’t have the right to privacy, nor do they have the right to manage their own bodies.

The Buchanan campaign says that a woman can’t win in the second Congressional District. What does say about women? It says women are second-class citizens. Gary Buchanan says women should have the right to choose when it comes to their bodies. Choose what? Penny Ronning has demonstrated her ability to achieve success with her work in human trafficking and the public safety levies. Women, it is time to send a clear message and vote for Penny Ronning.