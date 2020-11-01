Letter to the editor: Work for the people, not the party

What is the matter with the Democratic Party? To have the Girl Scouts commend all women of the Supreme Court and then to have Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley be outraged is just unconscionable. I quote, "What kind of patch does one earn for uplifting a women who is the antithesis of justice?"
I cannot email her as she's not in my district. This is a pathetic example of where the Democrats have taken this division in the country. God help us.
Please politicians, start working for the people, not the party!
Rayanne Schuler
Billings
