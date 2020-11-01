 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Work for the people, not the party

Letter to the editor: Work for the people, not the party

{{featured_button_text}}

What is the matter with the Democratic Party? To have the Girl Scouts commend all women of the Supreme Court and then to have Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley be outraged is just unconscionable. I quote, "What kind of patch does one earn for uplifting a women who is the antithesis of justice?"

I cannot email her as she's not in my district. This is a pathetic example of where the Democrats have taken this division in the country. God help us.

Please politicians, start working for the people, not the party!

Rayanne Schuler

Billings

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News