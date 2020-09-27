Letter to the editor: Work together for our country

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Becoming an American citizen in 2006, I learned what it meant to be a citizen under the Constitution. I also learned important lessons through years of working with people from many different walks of life.

I believe that every American, no matter their skin color, gender, intellect, educational level, whom they love, religion, or health status (including mental health and substance use) should have access to basic needs — safe housing, food, environment, and health care, and the opportunity to work for more. Everyone should be treated with compassion and respect, no matter what. We need reform to keep us safe from danger while shifting our focus to providing evidence-based services, to help everyone live their life in a manner that they choose.

We need leaders who are willing to study and deliberate on the best policies to reach this end. Most companies and individuals seek to improve their businesses and lives — I want to do the same for our country. It won’t be easy, but we need the space to safely debate policies without being attacked.