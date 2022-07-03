 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Billings Gazette is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by TDS Fiber

Letter to the editor: Worried for every woman in this country

  • 0

So, Roe v. Wade is no longer the law of the land.

I have to wonder if in the lives of the conservative congressmen and women, there has ever been someone dealing with a problematic pregnancy. There are so very many things that can go wrong.

My first pregnancy resulted in a miscarriage at the end of the first trimester. No reason could be found. It just happened. If that were to happen to a woman now, would there be legal repercussions?

If a mother's life is endangered by a pregnancy gone wrong, there is the real possibility that two lives may be lost. Does that make sense to anyone? Especially to those who are "pro-life"?

I am worried for every woman of child-bearing age in this country.

Sheryl Swanson

Billings

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News