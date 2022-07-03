Letter to the editor: Worried for every woman in this country

So, Roe v. Wade is no longer the law of the land.

I have to wonder if in the lives of the conservative congressmen and women, there has ever been someone dealing with a problematic pregnancy. There are so very many things that can go wrong.

My first pregnancy resulted in a miscarriage at the end of the first trimester. No reason could be found. It just happened. If that were to happen to a woman now, would there be legal repercussions?

If a mother's life is endangered by a pregnancy gone wrong, there is the real possibility that two lives may be lost. Does that make sense to anyone? Especially to those who are "pro-life"?

I am worried for every woman of child-bearing age in this country.

Sheryl Swanson

Billings

