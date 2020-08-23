Letter to the editor: Would a woman get away with it?

I have wondered how President Donald Trump attracts followers, and figure some of his success is via Americans' fascination with “bad boys,” rogues with some charm.

I picture the reception that a female DJT would get. Would a Donna J. Trump have been allowed to put daughter and son-in-law into White House offices (nepotism)? Would Mrs. DJT have gotten away with paying off men she had affairs with? With calling respectable people names? With concentrating on making COVID-19 numbers look better instead of commiserating with victims? With no action on infrastructure? No major healthcare bill? Etc.?