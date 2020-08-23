 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Would a woman get away with it?

Letter to the editor: Would a woman get away with it?

{{featured_button_text}}

I have wondered how President Donald Trump attracts followers, and figure some of his success is via Americans' fascination with “bad boys,” rogues with some charm.

I picture the reception that a female DJT would get. Would a Donna J. Trump have been allowed to put daughter and son-in-law into White House offices (nepotism)? Would Mrs. DJT have gotten away with paying off men she had affairs with? With calling respectable people names? With concentrating on making COVID-19 numbers look better instead of commiserating with victims? With no action on infrastructure? No major healthcare bill? Etc.?

If we couldn't accept a Mrs. Donna Trump with his record, we shouldn't let a Mr. Trump succeed with it either.

Karen Ferguson

Billings

2
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News