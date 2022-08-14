Letter to the editor: Write in Denis Pitman for County Commissioner

I am writing to show my support for Denis Pitman's write-in campaign for County Commissioner. I have worked with Commissioner Pitman on numerous projects over the past five years. While I was the coordinator of the USS Billings Commissioning Committee, Denis was the vice-chairman of the committee.

Denis spent countless hours helping promote the future commissioning of the first U.S. Naval ship to be named after our city. Denis went to Key West, Florida, at his own expense to assist in the commissioning of the ship, spending hours representing our great city and county. His commitment to the members of the U.S. military is without question.

When we have had members of the USS Billings crew come and visit our city, Denis has spent hours of his personal time and money to show the crew members our great community. There have been comments made questioning his respect for the U.S. military. I can honestly say from my time with Denis, he is 100% behind our men and women in uniform. His work with the Yellowstone National Cemetery is another example of his commitment to those who served. If you want someone who will help support our men and women in uniform, please write-in the name Denis Pitman for county commissioner in November.