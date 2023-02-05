At a Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce event this month, my local Wyoming State Senator, Dave Kinskey, outlined his argument against Medicaid expansion as proposed in House Bill 80.

I practiced pediatrics in Sheridan for 42 years. During that time, I met many solid, hardworking Wyoming neighbors who would benefit from Medicaid expansion. These include young people working low-wage jobs, folks just shy of age 65 and therefore unable to qualify for Medicare, people who own their own businesses or ranches, and others who remained one illness away from bankruptcy.

There is clearly a need to figure out how to ensure these people have access to basic health care. There are probably about 19,000 Wyoming adults ages 19 to 64 who would benefit from Medicaid expansion.

In testimony to the Wyoming Legislature’s Revenue Committee last Nov. 9, Rep. Ed Buttrey, a Republican lawmaker from Montana, said that Medicaid expansion has greatly benefited Montana's budget and Montana's citizens.

“When you look at the profit and loss for the state, it has been a positive impact,” Buttrey said.

Medicaid expansion has helped make Montana’s workforce healthier.

“Healthy people will get jobs and have less reliance on government programs. They want to work and be successful and take care of families,” Buttrey said.

Why won’t the Wyoming Legislature listen and learn from Montana's experience?

Barry Wohl

Sheridan, Wyoming