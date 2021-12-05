Letter to the editor: Yakawich for mayor of Billings

Mike Yakawich who served in Ward 1 on City Council deserves an accolade — several actually. The first will come from me; one the people who has been hardest on him and constantly on his back to get things done for the city and Billings Southside. Mike knows I can be relentless when I feel there is an issue of injustice or a safety concern, firstly for my family, and also to my neighborhood. I am considered the neighborhood troublemaker and will proudly continue with that label if I encounter an issue that needs correcting in my area or in my city.

I encouraged Mike years ago to run for the Council seat, to be part of Billings management and Billings was the winner by having Yakawich on the Council. Mr. Y will walk the streets of his South Side area picking up trash, knocking on doors to help someone with snow shoveling, or stopping you on the street just to see how you are doing. Even after leaving the Council seat that he so enjoys, he will continue to do just that. You won’t find a more personable and caring individual.