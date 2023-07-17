A recent letter to the editor published in the Billings Gazette included inaccuracies regarding the Yellowstone Art Museum (YAM) and the Joseph Sharp painting, “The Young Chief.” This letter was apparently in reference to a June 16 Gazette article titled “Billings Chamber to sell ‘signature’ Sharp painting at auction,” written by Anna Paige. Several current and former museum staff members provided context for Paige’s article.

First, and most importantly, this Joseph Sharp painting has never been in the Yellowstone Art Museum's permanent collection. Paige’s June 16 article correctly states that it was gifted to the Billings Chamber of Commerce by Charles Bair in 1915. In recent years, the YAM has stored and displayed the artwork on behalf of the Chamber. The museum generously offered support and expertise to ensure the painting was properly cared for, but the YAM has never owned this painting.

Additionally, as is clearly stated in the third paragraph of Paige’s article, the painting was to be auctioned at the upcoming Coeur d'Alene Art Auction. The YAM has nothing to do with the auction and will not benefit in any way from last weekend's sale of this painting.

Despite the unfortunate factual errors in the letter to the editor, the YAM fully agrees with the letter writer’s desire to preserve and exhibit artworks that tell Montana's rich, and diverse artistic history. Alongside exhibitions of emerging and established contemporary artists, we recognize the importance of historically significant artworks and are working diligently to hold them in our public collection and make them available to museum visitors.

We invite anyone interested in the preservation of our region’s artistic legacy to visit our newest exhibition, Will James in Magazines, generously sponsored by the Foundation for Montana History. Alongside James’ influential work, our current exhibitions spotlight contemporary artists from this region and beyond. This weaving together of works created in the early 20th century with contemporary artworks demonstrates our commitment to and celebration of the arts in Montana.

Lisa Ranallo

Yellowstone Art Museum Curator of the Permanent Collection