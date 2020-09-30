Letter to the editor: Yard sign theft should not be tolerated

I commend The Gazette for running the Sept. 25 article "GOP canvasser caught on surveillance camera removing Democrat yard signs." I was of course sickened by this illegal activity, but I was also taken aback by the responses from the Daines campaign and Carl Prinzing. What ever happened to the age old adage, "Two wrongs don't make a right?" By sweeping this type of activity under the rug with the sentiment that this is just what happens in elections will only go further in allowing such actions to continue.

Furthermore, regarding the statement that it happens to his yard signs every election, I would like to point out that the house from which these signs were stolen (with emphasis on the word "stolen") was that of my relatives, long-term Billings residents, who for 30 years have been placing Democrat signs. Never before this election have any been stolen.

In summary, incidents like this have gotten worse, should never be brushed aside and should lead to prosecuting this individual to the fullest extent of the law. Only then will a message be sent that this type of activity will not be tolerated in our free society.

Mark R. Miles, MD

Great Falls

