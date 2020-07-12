Letter to the editor: YCRCC needs to tone it down

I saw the Yellowstone County Republican Central Committee's email calling for volunteers. Really, you couldn’t just send out an email inviting volunteers to meet at Highlands Country Club for drinks and volunteer work? I think you would have gotten an equal or maybe even better response. Heck, I may have showed up myself. Instead, you put out this false tripe about “Socialist Democrats” coming from out of state to take over Billings and the city council. The result is the far right of your party running around Billings, with their assault weapons loaded, ready to shoot down any unsuspecting tourist who they think looks like a Socialist Democrat. Not good for the Billings economy.