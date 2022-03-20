Letter to the editor: Yegen staff made golf work during COVID

At the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, our Senior League president Jim Doll and Jared Strickland of the Peter Yegen staff worked out a protocol to allow playing in our golf leagues: masks and six-foot social distancing in the club house, one person only in golf carts, sanitizing the carts after each use, tee times and submitting league fees in a plastic bag.
With varying levels of handicaps, our senior golfers had no problem maintaining social distancing from the tee box to green. (Some of us are more serpentine than others.) “We can make this work.” And we did, COVID free, thanks to Jim and the PY staff.
Jim Norris
Billings