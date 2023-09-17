I have a little tidbit I want to share with the community today that it seems we have forgotten. That is the law of yielding to pedestrians. That's right, in the state of Montana, you have to yield to a pedestrian, anyone who is traveling on foot, even if they are crossing illegally. Don't believe me? Look it up.

I firmly believe that with school being in session, this is an excellent reminder to many of the motorists in the Billings community. I have seen far too many motorists ignore children who are patiently waiting to cross the street. Many will zoom by even if another car has already stopped. It takes not even a minute to stop for a pedestrian, but it can take years away from a life should an accident happen.