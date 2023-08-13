As the new school year approaches, families of children with special needs should review their child’s Individualized Education Program (IEP) to ensure it still meets their child’s needs. Changes in the household as well as typical summer “growth spurts” may require modifications to their IEP.

Likewise, new school schedules and staff may also require changes to accommodate the transition and provide them with extra support at the start. Talk to your child’s case manager, their teachers and the school’s administrator if needed. Your child’s success depends on your advocacy, and no one is better equipped for such an important role.

Also, remember that most schools can meet a child where they are and adjust accordingly; but not every school follows the guidance of Individuals with Disabilities Education Act as legally required. Therefore, it is important that parents fully participate in what is intended to be a team decision-making process as they advocate for their child.

If you have questions, it is OK to ask. And, if you need help, it is OK to ask. There are agencies and organizations equipped for both. Your child’s case manager can provide you with contact information, or you can contact Montana’s Office of Public Instruction for assistance and names of organizations that can help.

Cheryl Lynn Tatum,

Havre