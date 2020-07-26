Letter to the editor: Your rights do not allow you to endanger others

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A dear friend is distraught tonight. Her father was infected by the COVID-19 outbreak at the Canyon Creek Memory Care facility. One week ago, she was allowed to be at his hospital bedside, albeit all decked out in PPE and barely recognizable, to say her goodbyes. Today he passed away.

I am weary of the senseless debates about this pandemic. I am tired of conspiracy theories. I am sick of ignorance and self-righteousness. I am angry at those who refuse to do such a simple thing as wear a mask because they believe their rights are being infringed upon. A basic concept that some Americans seem to have forgotten is that with rights come responsibilities.

Your presumed rights do not entitle you to endanger the health and lives of others. This includes our most vulnerable — those “old people who are ready to die anyway.” You do not get to decide that it is time for them to die because you refuse to act in a responsible manner.