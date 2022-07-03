 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: You've made my family 2nd class citizens

I wrote a letter to the editor before the 2016 election, after Trump wanted to ban people from this country, and asked, "when are you going to come for me? An old white guy?

Now you have come one step closer. You have trampled on members of my family. Now all women in my family are second-class citizens, because only you know what's good for them. 

What about the men that make women have to make those decisions? They have no consequences. Just like Judge Kavanaugh and Judge Thomas. Now Steve Daines, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Greg Gianforte, Ted Cruz, Matt Rosendale, and probably Zinke are in our bedrooms and doctors' offices. Maybe they can get Lauren Boebert to issue AR15's to every new born for future use.

You say it's our choice on vaccines but not our women's on their health. Just you old men and one activist woman making law from the bench. I think you all have railed against that more than once. 

Thomas Schumacher

Laurel

