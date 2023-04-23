I am writing to express my support for Montana State Representative Zooey Zephyr in light of the recent treatment she has received from her Republican colleagues.

It is deeply concerning that Representative Zephyr has been barred from speaking on the chamber floor until she apologizes publicly for her comments regarding a bill that would ban gender-affirming care for minors in the state. As an elected representative, Representative Zephyr has every right to express her opinions and advocate for her constituents, particularly those who are marginalized and vulnerable.

Moreover, it is unacceptable that Republican lawmakers in Montana have called for her censure. Such actions only serve to stifle debate and dissent, which are essential components of a functioning democracy. We need elected officials who are willing to speak truth to power and fight for what is right, even when it is unpopular.

I urge Montana's Republican lawmakers to reconsider their treatment of Representative Zephyr and to engage in constructive dialogue with their Democratic colleagues. It is only through respectful engagement and compromise that we can build a better future for all Montanans.

S. Parker

Billings