In 1977 I was the first woman to be Secretary of the Senate. I served an evenly divided chamber — 25 Democrats and 25 Republicans. Only one time on a minor procedural issue a vote accidentally fell exactly on party lines. Legislators were expected to think for themselves.

At the end of every day Democrat President Gordon McOmber finalized the floor agenda for the following day. Immediately I took it to Republican leader Senator Jean Turnage. Even when his side didn't prevail his priority was following the rules. "Decorum" in those days meant insuring that every member could be heard.

While Rep. Zephyr has been condemned and banished for lack of decorum, many more hateful things have been said with no consequence, or even with endorsement. We have legislators sadly unable to articulate their position except by disenfranchising an elected Representative. They seem afraid of her point of view, or apparently afraid even to be in the same room with her.

May all who voted to bar Representative Zephyr find themselves barred from the House by the electorate. Her erect courage and dignity light our hope as she faces down the bullies.

Dr. Nancy Ostby Aagenes

Clancy