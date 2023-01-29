Letter to the editor: Zig Ziegler had a big heart

Zig "Ziggy" Ziegler was my first boss in Billings when I worked for him at Great Harvest Bread and Stella’s (in the early '90s). Zig would sometimes have three to four young guys from Alpha House sitting with him at a booth at the restaurant talking, joking and ultimately working for him at the bakery or restaurant. If they wanted the opportunity, he was there to give it to them. If not, another Alpha person would come along (next).