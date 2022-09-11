Letter to the editor: Zinke should agree to debate

Monica Tranel and John Lamb, Democrat and Libertarian candidates running for Montana’s new congressional seat, have agreed to debate each other in every county in the western district. But Ryan Zinke, their Republican opponent, has not accepted their invitation to participate. I urge him to do so.

Honest debate helps reveal what candidates really believe, what’s important, what they will go to the mat for, and what kind of Montana leader they will be. Debate is not easy. I should know. In 1992 I ran for governor against Marc Racicot. Debate was a hallmark of our campaign. It was joked that if three people stopped at a corner to change a tire, “Marc and Dorothy would stop and debate.” But we believed in the voters’ right to know, and it is one of the things about that campaign of which I am most proud, although debating our former governor was nothing short of daunting.

Zinke should welcome the opportunity to present his side. He should offer his defense of reports released from the inspector general of the Department of the Interior that he lied in a deliberate attempt to deceive them. It is a serious charge, along with inquiries that were made regarding his conduct in office and use of public funds. And it is an opportunity for the voters to hear about his actions as secretary to open public lands to polluters and deny wildlife protections.

We need open and honest debate. As we are aware, enormous amounts of secretive money have transformed campaigns from an exchange of political perspectives into an unhelpful deluge of TV ads and social media rants. What used to count in Montana politics — knocking on doors, answering tough questions, showing up at town meetings — is fast vanishing.

I urge Zinke to join Tranel and Lamb, to engage in debates.

Dorothy Bradley

Clyde Park