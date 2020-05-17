Letter to the editor: Zolnikov models transparency

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In a Gazette article on May 5, a PSC candidate described that “being able to… listen to all sides is his strong point.” Color me surprised that this remark came from Public Service Commissioner Tony O’Donnell, who in my experience only listens to those who advance his political career.

In 2016, I called Mr. O’Donnell. Before I could utter three sentences, he hung up on me. A month later, when attempting to introduce myself after a Pachyderm meeting, he walked away.

It has been no surprise to see the lack of transparency that the PSC has evidenced in his tenure. As reported in The Gazette, O’Donnell has held court in violation of Public Meeting laws, and failed to hold comment sessions in an area of the state encompassed by a procurement plan, as required by state law.

O’Donnell seeks to limit public access to staff complaints about his official conduct. Now we learn that his PSC is suing to withhold information to which the public is entitled. Mr. O’Donnell doesn’t want folks to listen too closely.

In contrast, Daniel Zolnikov has been a model of transparency in our Legislature, frequently using social media to convey his views. Daniel is always available to citizens of Montana, even those who aren’t even members of his district — like me.