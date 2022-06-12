Letter to the editor: Zoo shouldn't expose children to 'Drag Reading Hour'

The Zoo is bringing non-family friendly events and presenting them as "family friendly." They are hosting a "Drag Queen Reading Hour" for four hours during the day and encouraging families to come.

The history of drag is inherently sexual, and is not a family friendly event. Our children should not be exposed to sexual content under the guise of "family friendly." The zoo would not host a burlesque show for children. This is opening the door to grooming children for inappropriate sexual behavior. The zoo should not be hosting events that are exposing children to material that is not in their realm.