It should bother all of us that the people we have sent to Helena to represent us, lack moral compasses. Do they have the power to banish Zooey Zephyr from the legislative chamber? Absolutely. Should they? Absolutely not. Like every extremist ideology before them, Republican legislators have become drunk on their own power. Might does not equal right.

Zooey Zephyr stands for all marginalized, persecuted minorities and although they lack numbers, they make up for it in moral certainty. She is right in saying that it is literally a matter of life and death for some of her constituents, that these bills be passed or not. We have all seen and been horrified at the uptick in teen suicides recently, especially among trans youth.

These bills won't affect most Montanans, but open your hearts and think about the few they will affect. Try to put yourselves in their shoes. Empathy and compassion are the cornerstones of democracy. It's what this country was founded on and what makes it great. I'm afraid our Republican legislators have lost sight of democracy. They've lost sight of their moral compasses.

Patricia Pitt

Billings