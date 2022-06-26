Letter to the editor: Zoo's support for Pride event took courage

I am sitting here writing a check in support of the Billings Zoo. It took courage and fortitude to not succumb to the pressure of canceling the "Drag Queen Story Hour."

Good parenting includes a broad spectrum of lessons, experiences, and education. Instead of condemning and perpetuating hate, go with an open mind to the zoo and meet the people you are so quick to crucify. You will find people who are living their truth.

Morals are learned at home and I doubt if a person reading a story would have any affect. Here's to hoping that we have a little diva in all of us, what fun that would that be.

Diana Rukstad

Billings

