 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Zoo's support for Pride event took courage

  • 0

I am sitting here writing a check in support of the Billings Zoo. It took courage and fortitude to not succumb to the pressure of canceling the "Drag Queen Story Hour."

Good parenting includes a broad spectrum of lessons, experiences, and education. Instead of condemning and perpetuating hate, go with an open mind to the zoo and meet the people you are so quick to crucify. You will find people who are living their truth.

Morals are learned at home and I doubt if a person reading a story would have any affect. Here's to hoping that we have a little diva in all of us, what fun that would that be.

Diana Rukstad

Billings

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter to the editor: Dump NRA

Letter to the editor: Dump NRA

I grew up in a military family, a hunting family. But I am disgusted by the NRA's constant battle against any restriction on guns. The result …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News