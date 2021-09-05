Letters to the editor: GOP hypocritical on self-protection

Republicans say that a baker should be free to refuse to bake a wedding cake for a gay couple. I’m OK with that, a wedding cake is not a vital service and a homophobic baker is only giving up business to somebody else. They say he should also be free to defend his shop with a firearm. I’m OK with that, too.
Montana Republicans, however, have expressly forbidden that same baker from protecting himself, his staff, and his customers by requiring his staff to be vaccinated for COVID-19 or requiring that his customers wear a mask in his shop.
In Trump’s Republican party, how much personal freedom you have apparently depends on what side you take in the culture wars.
Phillip Parker
Billings