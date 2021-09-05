 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters to the editor: GOP hypocritical on self-protection

Letters to the editor: GOP hypocritical on self-protection

Letters to the editor

Republicans say that a baker should be free to refuse to bake a wedding cake for a gay couple. I’m OK with that, a wedding cake is not a vital service and a homophobic baker is only giving up business to somebody else. They say he should also be free to defend his shop with a firearm. I’m OK with that, too.

Montana Republicans, however, have expressly forbidden that same baker from protecting himself, his staff, and his customers by requiring his staff to be vaccinated for COVID-19 or requiring that his customers wear a mask in his shop.

In Trump’s Republican party, how much personal freedom you have apparently depends on what side you take in the culture wars.

Phillip Parker

Billings

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News