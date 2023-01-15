Letters to the editor: Rosendale showed us how politics should work

Rep. Matt Rosendale and the other members of the House Freedom Caucus showed all of America what the Founding Fathers meant when they gave us the Constitution, in 1787, and called the United States a "representative republic" and not a democracy as the automaton left-wing media and progressives like to say.

Remember the $1.7 trillion omnibus appropriations bill that was passed without any debate because Pelosi had a majority? That's not going to happen in the 118th Congress, on the House side, as the real patriots held Kevin McCarthy and his backers at bay until they got the rule changes they wanted.

Rosendale and his group wanted the "status quo" to end and America got to see how politics should be played out with negotiations, debate, and in public view for all of us to watch. McCarthy and most politicians are not principled, they're agnostic, and only believe in getting reelected. So, Matt and his caucus held their "feet to the fire."

The only ones who didn't know what was going on, in the days leading up to McCarthy winning his speaker of the House confirmation, were the uniformed and politically illiterate voters and the biased left-wing mass media who thought the ongoing process was disorganized mayhem. Maybe civics should be brought back and taught in our public schools, once more, so our kids could learn why the Founders were afraid of a "pure democracy" otherwise known as "mob rule." Thank you, Rep. Rosendale.

Patrick Prescott

Glendive