A huge thank you on behalf of the Billings Public Library, the Library Foundation and Friends of the Library. We are grateful to Billings for your commitment, belief and support of this award-winning building.
Children, teens, families and seniors all enjoy the beauty and wonder of the library. As they relax with a book, sip a cup of coffee, and enjoy the view, it’s easy to see why so many people make visiting the library part of their daily routine. Community gatherings, book clubs, and panel discussions continuously fill the comfortable and spacious meeting rooms. With state-of-the-art technology available, as well as a diverse collection of books in all formats, the library continues to bring people together. The library is a place that not only feeds the mind, it also feeds the soul.
The library is not only a melting pot of cultural and learning opportunities, it’s a testament to the power of collaboration. Thank you to all our volunteers for their time, to our donors for their financial support, and to our amazing community for your belief in your library. We are a great city for many reasons, and our library is a big one — all thanks to you!
With sincere gratitude,
Roger Young, chair, Billings Public Library Board of Trustees
Barbara Sample, president, Billings Public Library Foundation Board of Directors
Clare Young, president, Friends of the Library
Billings