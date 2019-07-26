On July 12, an important event, “Lights for Liberty,” took place nationwide, including in Billings. It’s unfortunate that The Billings Gazette didn’t cover it, perhaps due to shortage of reporters or the Relay for Life that was held the same evening. In front of First Congregational Church’s steps, a large crowd participated in a vigil and a protest, concerning the inhumane treatment of young men, families, and unaccompanied children on our southern border. The participants were Native Americans, black Americans, white Americans, Hispanic Americans, elders, middle-aged, children, women and men who reflected beautifully the demographic diversity of America.
For this occasion, the church commissioned the construction of a cage, filled with synthetic figures of children covered by aluminum blankets. No one could miss the symbolism. Teens read short biographies of the children who died during their captivity; a youth group, directed by Peggy Contreraz, sang a lament, and Pastors Lisa Harmon, Mike Mulberry, and Steve Gordon spoke stirring words. You couldn’t miss the anguish and the tears on the participants’ faces.
Bangladesh, Europe, Columbia, and Brazil have all dealt with millions of refugees without separating families, caging hundreds of men in unsanitary conditions, and forcing toddlers to sleep on concrete floors. But here, in the America that our President “makes great again,” the untold suffering of these vulnerable people has happened for months now.
Trump has no soul, no conscience, and no morals, and his disheartening words and repeated lies pale in comparison to this inhumane behavior. People say, “We are better than this,” but are we really?
Uri Barnea
Billings