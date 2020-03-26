Listen to the doctors and stay in place

This message is for the governor, county commissioners, and officials empowered with making emergency declarations.

If a shelter-in-place declaration has been issued at the time this is being read, I applaud the decision. I share the sentiments of Billings emergency room doctors that the citizens of our community must shelter-in-place and stay home.

St. John’s United has more than 650 elders over the age of 75 who are most at risk for serious effects of COVID-19. We are not naive and anticipate that with or without a shelter-in-place order, we will see COVID-19 in our facilities. We will also be asked to intentionally admit COVID-19 patients as we partner with the hospitals to care for overflow patients.

Health care providers can fight what we know but we cannot fight what we do not know. We must open up more testing labs to process more tests, and increase development and shelter-in-place until universal testing is available. With a staff of more than 700 employees, statistically a few employees are working and exposing COVID-19 to others without knowing it. Those not in direct patient care do not need to add to the unintentional spread.

Please stay home! With or without an order.

David Trost